Startup without viable idea of no use: Expert

The Startup and Innovation Committee of Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITaAP) hosted an interactive session on ‘Reality-the AR and VR Kind’ here on Saturday.

Co-founder of Merxius Vaishali Neotia conducted the session held at Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce & Industry (VCCI).

Entrepreneurs from existing companies and startups as well as students attended. Ms. Neotia talked about her entrepreneurial journey, her stints at ISB, the US Consulate’s Global Exchange Program and International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) and Stanford University’s Ignite Program.

The participants were introduced to augmented reality and virtual reality technologies and the exciting application areas. During the Q&A session, participants had their queries related to the status of these technologies today. She also cautioned them about starting a company without having a viable idea.

Chairperson of the Startup and Innovation Committee Deepak Madala in welcome address outlined the efforts of ITaAP in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in AP.