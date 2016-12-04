Startup Saturday re-launched

A participant seeking a clarification at the meeting organised to mark re-launching of ‘Startup Saturday’ on the IIM-Vizag campus, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

IIM-Visakhapatnam now partner of the non-profit making initiative

Want to get immersed in an ideal environment for startup magic system to happen?

With the re-launching of Startup Saturday at the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam campus on Saturday, the startup promoters in the city are confident that now they can have effective networking in their bid to develop the long-awaited ecosystem.

Startup Saturday, which was launched at Rushikonda sometime ago, became defunct due to distance problem for startups located across the city. “With IIM-V coming forward to become a partner, the monthly once sessions with the startups will provide peer group workspace for networking to turn their ventures into commercial entities,” angel investor and co-founder of Headstart Network Foundation Ramesh Loganathan told The Hindu.

The foundation held interactive session with the startups at the launching of its flagship non-profit initiative Startup on Saturday. It has presence across 17 cities in the country.

The meetings help startups at their early stages by providing them with guidance, mentorship and support from successful entrepreneurs pan India. “The idea with which they start a venture may change in course of time learning and modifying their ideas from experience to realise their dreams,” Mr. Loganathan said.

Over 1,000 startups have joined the Startup Saturday movement across the country over the past eight years. The startups are valued at over Rs.1 lakh crore and have created over 2.8 lakh jobs.

“Startup Saturday has become one of the best networking grounds for aspiring entrepreneurs and startups which are at early stage of becoming commercial ventures,” Startup Moksha founder T. Vasudeva Rao said.

Startups which want to pitch their products and services to a good startup crowd can register with the Headstart Network Foundation. Social media sites are also extensively used to promote its objectives.

“We want to create a monthly dose of inspiration, networking and knowledge for Vizag startups,” said Renuka, Headstart Network Foundation volunteer.

Welcoming the re-launch of Startup Saturday, Dr. Srilalitha Sagi from the GITAM School of International Business said proper guidance and mentoring would help make Vizag into a prominent startup hub.