Sri Prakash schools selected for Atal Tinkering Labs

Two schools belonging to Sri Prakash educational institutions have been selected for promoting Atal Tinkering Laboratories – an ambitious programme conceived under Atal Innovaiton Mission.

The labs will create one million children in India as neoteric innovators. The mission was established for allotting Atal Tinkering Laboratories by NITI Aayog to various institutes.

Sri Prakash Vidya Niketan, CBSE, Payakaraopeta and Sri Prakash Synergy School, Peddapuram have been selected out of eight schools finalised for Andhra Pradesh. Pan India 257 schools were selected among 12,000 applications.

The two schools will now have Atal Tinkering Laboratories. Payakaraopeta MLA Vangalapudi Anita visited the school in her constituency on Saturday and congratulated the management of Sri Prakash Institutions and its students for their recognition.