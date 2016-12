Spl. AC train to clear rush

more-in

The Railways will operate a special AC express train with special fare between Santragachi and Secunderabad to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 02849 Santragachi-Secunderabad AC special express with special fare will leave Santragachi at 11.50 p.m. on Wednesdays from December 14 to January 25, 2017 to reach Vizianagaram the next day (Thursday) at 2.15 p.m. and leave at 2.17 p.m.; arrive at Duvvada at 4.20 p.m. and depart at 4.22 p.m. to reach Secunderabad on Fridays at 4.30 a.m.

In the return direction, train no. 02850 Secunderabad-Santragachi AC special express will leave Secunderabad at 5.50 a.m. on Fridays from Dec. 16 to Jan 27, 2017 to reach Duvvada on the same day at 7.25 p.m. and departs at 7.27 p.m.; Vizianagaram at 9.15 p.m. and departs at 9.30 to reach Santragachi at 10.25 a.m. on Saturdays.

En route, the train will have stoppages at Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram and Duvvada over East Coast Railway, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager M. Yelvender Yadav.

The train will have three AC 2 tier and eight AC 3 tier coaches.