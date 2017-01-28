Special train to Tata Nagar

more-in

A special train is being run by the Railways between Kacheguda and Tata Nagar via Visakhapatnam from March 6 to June 27 for 17 trips in each direction.

Train No. 07438 Kacheguda - Tata Nagar weekly special train will leave Kacheguda on Mondays at 1 p.m. from March 6 to June 26, 2017 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1.30 a.m. (early hours of Tuesdays) and leave 1.50 a.m. to reach Tata Nagar on the same day (Tuesdays) at 7.45 p.m.

In the return direction, train No. 07439 Tata Nagar- Kacheguda weekly special train will leave Tata Nagar on Tuesdays at 10.50 p.m. from March 7 to June 27 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday at 2.50 p.m. and leave at 3.30 p.m. to reach Kacheguda on the next day (Thursdays) at 5 a.m.

These trains have stoppages at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sukinda Road and Kendujhargarh over East Coast Railway between Kacheguda and Tata Nagar, according to the Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar.

These pair of trains comprises of one 2nd AC, two 3rd AC, seven Sleeper class, six General Second Class and two Second class sitting-cum-luggage coaches in their composition.