Special train to Tata Nagar

The railways will operate 08189/08190 Tata Nagar-Visakhapatnam-Tata Nagar special express from Dec 3 to Jan 28.

Train no. 08189 Tata Nagar-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Tata Nagar at 1 p.m. on Fridays from Dec 2 to Jan 27, 2017 and will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 5.25 a.m. on the next day (Saturdays).

In the return direction, 08190 Visakhapatnam-Tata Nagar will leave Visakhapatnam on Saturdays at 5.45 p.m. from Dec 3 to Jan 28, 2017 and reach Tata Nagar on the next day (Sundays) at 10.45 a.m.

The train will have one 2nd AC, one 3rd AC, five Sleeper Class coaches, two general Second Class and one general Second Class-cum-luggage/disabled coach, according to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager M. Yelvender Yadav.

En route these trains will stop at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jakhapura, Sukinda Road, Harichandanpur, Kendujhar, Nayagarh, Jaroli Banspani, Dangoaposi, Chaibasa and Rajkharswan.

The travelling public have been asked to utilise the special train.