Special counter for cashless payment at RTA

All payments at the Road Transport Authority office can be made on Point of Sale machines saving time and commission on bank payments.

A special counter has been set up at the RTA Office here to ensure that the process is carried out faster to those paying on card than paying in cash, Deputy Transport Commissioner S.V. Rao says.

Barring for fancy and other numbers for which bank drafts are required, all other fee, taxes, penalties, life, quarterly and green taxes and tax on second vehicle can be paid on the PoS machine.

Earlier for all payments above Rs.3000 only bank drafts are being accepted whereas for PoS machine there is no such limit.

PoS payments can be made at Anakapalle, Gajuwaka, Gambhiram and Narsipatnam too.