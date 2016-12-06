Smart city team visits port

more-in

A high-level team on smart city project comprising John Bachmann, Ryan Bouma, Raj Shelat of USA and Vivek Nanda of UK visited Visakhapatnam Port Trust on Monday.

VPT Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh explained to the team the importance of Visakhapatnam port due to availability of infrastructural facilities and efforts being made to make it a world-class port.

The team was very much keen and interested on the road connectivity, cruise terminal, Sagarmala issue. It was also given a presentation on the issues studied by them for the development of Visakhapatnam as a smart city.

The team members said their main task was to find out business opportunities for US companies in Visakhapatnam and evacuation of cargo and the efficiency parameters followed by the port in the city. They also made an attempt to study the feasibility on waste management, rain water harvesting and efficient drainage system.

Mr. Haranadh informed that once the Raipur-Titlagarh railway line was doubled and electrification completed the constraints would be eased.

The team members expressed their interest on investment by US companies in the near future.