Shimmering lanterns light up the sky

Sky lanterns flying in the air during an event organised by a social group in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Event aims at promoting peace and universal brotherhood

The dark sky flickered to life when hundreds of lanterns flew up in the air on Sunday evening.

With calming winter breeze blowing in the evening and seashore providing the perfect backdrop, scores of curious denizens came together to take part in the Floating Lanterns Festival held on beach road opposite Aqua Sports Complex.

The maiden festival of Times of Vizag, a social group that focuses on updating news about the initiatives taken up in the City of Destiny, saw over 900 people making a wish before floating the sky lanterns.

Terming the fest a unique avenue provided for Vizagites, Times of Vizag convenor G. Harshit said: “Inspired by the annual lantern festival ‘Lay Krathong’ held in Thailand, we came up with the idea on similar lines. The carnival aims at promoting peace and universal brotherhood.”

While a few who gathered at the venue for spot registration were disappointed that they could not get it done, many were seen waiting earnestly for the show to take off. “I am delighted to be part of the carnival that unites people from different walks of life. Hope to see many such events in City of Destiny,” said Namrata Kumar, a CA student.

Excited about the concept, T. Narayana Rao, working in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, said that it was a nice way to spend a Sunday evening.

Those who lined up the footpath on beach road were seen taking selfies and capturing the rare moments of the fest. Sri Vidya, a B.Tech third year student, who came along with her father, said that she wanted to make a secret wish before setting the lantern afloat.

Passers-by, tourists and commuters stopped to get a glimpse of the glimmering lanterns dotting the skies.