Security Awareness Week concludes

Security Awareness Week celebrations by NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Station concluded on Tuesday.

Various competitions were conducted during the week. Group General Manager P.K. Bondriya administered the pledge among employees.

A lecture was delivered by Gajuwaka ACP J. Ram Mohan Rao. He explained about key points of security in an industry like NTPC.

Employees raised their doubts and Mr. Rao clarified them. Mr. Bondriya spoke on measures taken by the company to ensure security.

CISF Deputy Commandant Dushyant Kumar and Assistant Commandant Lokesh were present at the mock drill demonstration by CISF Personnel.

Later prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions.

