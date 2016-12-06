Second edition of Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam next month

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: The second edition of the CII Partnership Summit with focus on ‘Sunrise Andhra Pradesh’ will be hosted here in association with the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion under the Ministry of Commerce and the State Economic Development Board on January 27 and 28.

About 4,000 to 5,000 delegates with a large contingent from the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, Australia, UAE, Singapore, Russia and other countries are expected. The CII and the State Government already held a roadshow in Singapore and they and were planning similar programmes to showcase investment potential in Visakhapatnam, the largest city with robust industrial base, Amaravati, the capital of the new State, Vijayawada, Tirupati and other places.

“We are expecting tremendous response to the second edition of Partnership Summit as the State has been ranked as No.1 among all the States in ease of doing business,” CII-AP chairman G.S. Shiv Kumar told The Hindu on Tuesday.

He said a lot of investment proposals were expected in tourism, infrastructure sector and IT with thrust on financial technologies (FinTech), cyber security, Internet of Things, analytics, food parks and food processing and pharmaceutical industry.

He said following a request by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the CII had decided to host the summit for the second successive time in the city. Mr. Naidu had earlier suggested that Visakhapatnam should be made permanent venue for conducting the summit on the lines of the World Economic Forum meetings held in Davos by involving all the stakeholders.

The first summit post-bifurcation was held for three days in January, 2016 and the outcome was termed as quite encouraging as it was hosted less than one and half years after Cyclone Hudhud had devastated the city bringing industrial production to a halt for nearly a month.

The APIIC Harbour Park will be the venue. Arrangements are being made to block all star hotels, resorts and guesthouses to accommodate the delegates.

During the first edition, 328 MoUs envisaging an investment of Rs. 4.78 lakh crore were signed. While the State Government claims realisation of nearly 20 per cent, the Opposition including the YS Congress Party and the Congress allege exaggeration of projects which have been grounded.