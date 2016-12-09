Samata Express renamed to promote brand Vizag Steel

more-in

The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has chosen the Visakhapatnam-bound Samata Express to promote its brand Vizag Steel.

The Vizag Steel Samta Express has been emblazoned with eye-catching Vizag Steel promotional visuals across its entire length.

Vizag Steel is the brand name of the state-owned RINL with an annual capacity of 6.3 million tonnes of long steel products and is one of the leading domestic long steel producers, supplying wire-rods, re-bars, structural, squares and rounds catering to construction and infrastructure sectors.

Steel is a key component for progress and Indian Railways being the most cost-effective medium to promote a product, Vizag Steel has chosen to promote its brand image through Samta Epxress, said Union Minister of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh while flagging off the train along with Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhu.

An RINL release said here the train renamed as Vizag Steel Samta Express was flagged off at Nizamuddin station by Mr. Prabhu and Mr. Singh in the presence of RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P. Madhusudan.

Commending Vizag Steel for taking proactive steps to counter the downtrend in the prevailing scenario by effectively intensifying its marketing efforts with a structured brand promotion activity, Mr. Singh said undertaking such initiatives would not only help Vizag Steel extend its market reach to both urban and rural markets, but would also go a long way in increasing the nation’s steel consumption. Mr. Prabhu opined that other public sector enterprises should also avail the benefits of promotion of their products through Indian Railways with a vast reach, unmatched to any other medium.

Mr. Madhusudan said steel and Indian Railways had symbiotic relationship as the steel industry depends heavily on railways for transportation of its raw material and finished steel products and in turn the steel plants supply their products for making track, rolling stocks, bridges and stations.

He said the RINL was also in the process of taking up manufacture of import substitution products for railways in line with government’s initiative of ‘Make in India.’