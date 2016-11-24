Sabarimala specials flagged off

Ayyappa devotees being seen off by their family members as they leave in the first special bus to Sabarimala opearated by the APSRTC, from the Dwaraka Bus Station in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

The first four of the special package buses the APSRTC is operating from here to Sabarimala for the convenience of the Ayyappa devotees were flagged off by Deputy Transport Commissioner Venkateswara Rao and Regional Manager of APSRTC G. Sudhesh Kumar at the Dwaraka Bus Station on Wednesday.

Ayyappa devotees performed puja and bhajan before boarding the buses. “Safety and comfort we have ensured in our buses for the devotees in the previous years have brought more response for our special buses,” Mr. Sudhesh Kumar said.

This year the region has set itself a target of running 70 specials and so far booking for 38 has been completed.

The devotees are going in groups or individually.

Package

There are three packages spreading over five, six and seven days.

The package is named as Pamba Nadi Teerana Sambaram, Sabarigiri Mahostavam.

Apart from taking the devotees to Sabarimala and back, the APSRTC is also touching some important pilgrim centres like Tirupati as part of the package.

The Pancharama Yatra trips have also become popular with the people. Coming Monday will see the last trip, Mr. Sudhesh Kumar said.

The four trips so far attracted good number of devotees. The trip commences on Sunday night.