SNC chief on a 3-day visit to ENC

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral A.R. Karve arrived on a three-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Wednesday.

He called on Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral HCS Bisht on Thursday and held discussions.

Vice Admiral Karve is on a maiden visit to ENC after taking over at the helm in the Southern Command in May. During the visit, he would visit all the training establishments located in Visakhapatnam- the Submarine Training School, INS Satavahana, Escape Training School and INS Vishwakarma.

