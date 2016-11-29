SDRFS battalion to come up soon

more-in

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services (SDRFS) department is working out a plan to establish an exclusive battalion with about 300 commandoes, who will undergo specialised training in rescue and relief operations during the disasters.

Talking to reporters at Narsipatnam on Monday, Director-General of SDRFS K. Satyanarayana said SDRFS department would be embarking on major reforms to overcome various issues and to provide services to the public.

The DG said the battalion will be established within six months and the department will make more efforts in making public participate in the disaster management. But he did not specify the location where the battalion will be based. He said a few places had already been identified and the location would be finalised soon.

Mr. Satyanarayana said, as a first step to involve public in disaster management, the SDRFS team will train the youth, including women at various places. Seva Dals would also be formed to tackle the situation during floods, fire mishaps and earthquakes. Special teams would be formed to take immediate relief measures during nuclear disasters, chemical and biological accidents, he said.

SDRFS is also chalking out plans to train NGOs and enthusiastic voluntary organisations to form team for quick response system and work towards long term preventive measures.

A training centre will be set up on the banks of the Godavari near Rajahmahendravaram and special equipment for disaster relief and modern vehicles would also be acquired, he added.