Rs. 22-cr. Children’s Arena inaugurated

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday inaugurated VUDA Children’s Arena at Siripuram in the heart of the city.

With a multi-purpose hall on the ground floor and an ultramodern theatre on the first floor that also can be used to stage cultural programmes, the Arena was constructed at a cost of Rs.22 crore in a two-acre site.

The Chief Minister, who arrived for the inauguration along with the Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, left soon after the inaugural to participate in a series of programmes.

Later addressing the gathering, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu announced the setting up of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Visakhapatnam.

KVKs are set up by Indian Council of Agricultural Research for dissemination of farm knowledge.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Mr. Chandrababu Naidu in the State a number of institutions were taking shape in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Describing Opposition leaders as opportunists, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said demonetisation was like chemotherapy to the cancer of black money.

Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and mobile (JAM) would soon lead to less cash transactions, he said adding the illiterate would also learn to use them.

The Union Minister announced the conduct of a three-day children film festival at the arena in the coming week for which entry would be free for children. “I am Kalam,” “Iqbal,” “Lagaan,” “Lokmanya,” “Chak De India,” “Border,” “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero,” “Sardar,” and “Alluri Sitaramara Raju” will be screened.

He congratulated VUDA for coming up with a jewel in the crown of Visakhapatnam and hoped it would be a major venue for performance of traditional arts though some commercial activity could be allowed to pay for maintenance.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, who holds the Information and Broadcasting portfolio too, promised support to the city by making it part of the programmes conducted at the Central-level.

He later unveiled the screen and the national anthem was played.

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said for government and children’s programmes at the theatre a nominal rate would be charged.

Panchayat Raj Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, MPs K. Haribabu and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and VUDA Vice-Chairman T. Baburao Naidu, MLCs and MLAs participated. A large number of children from various schools were present.