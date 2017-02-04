Roses, chrysanthemums bloom at flower show

Bonsai plants, vegetable carvings and flower arrangements at the flower show organised as part of Visakha Utsav at MGM Park(near VUDA Park) on the Beach Road. — | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Flowers in various shapes and hues, many native to India and some imported, greet visitors to the Visakha Utsav-2017, which got under way here on Friday.

Roses, chrysanthemums, orchids, anthuriums, tulips, dry flowers… not one or two but 120 varieties for discerning flower lovers to feast their eyes on. No wonder visitors went on a shooting spree capturing the lovely flowers on their mobile cameras and clicking selfies. Concept-based flower arrangements, a ‘Flower Tower’ with 12,000 flowers, vegetable carvings and a bonsai exhibition are some of the major attractions at the show.

Battula Maanasa of Visakhapatnam, who is living in California for the past 9 years, was overwhelmed by the variety of flowers on display at the exhibition. “I have to take the Vizag-Singapore Silk Air flight tonight and from there I have a Singapore Airlines flight to San Francisco and I am yet to pack my luggage. But, I have made it a point to visit the Visakha Utsav, particularly the flower show and am thrilled at the variety of flowers on display,” Ms. Maanasa said.

The ‘concept-based’ (theme-based) flower displays, the international species of flowers and the bonsai plants caught her fancy. “Though I hail from this city, I am visiting the Visakha Utsav for the first time. The stalls put up on the beach, especially the handicrafts, are very good and they open a window of opportunities to artisans and local artistes,” she said.

“I have been practising bonsai art for the past 25 years. I specialise in ‘pot landscaping’ and after my retirement as a Training Officer from the Naval Dockyard Apprentice School, I have been devoting full time to this art. I have trained over 150 students in this art,” says Syed Ali, honorary president, of the Visakha Bonsai Society.

A 47-year-old banyan tree in a pot, shaped like a deer, is the highlight of the show. “Bonsai art is a great stress-buster. In these days of vertical expansion of cities, not much space is left for gardening and bonsai allows one to plant even big-varieties of trees in a pot. This year 30 new varieties of bonsai plants have been added in the Visakha Utsav,” says Duvvi Kishore, bonsai master.

The flower show, which is on at MGM Park (beside VUDA Park), will open to visitors till Feb 5.