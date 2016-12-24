Robbers strike at house at Chaitanya Nagar

Vijaylakshmi and her son Chandrasekhar Raju in a state of shock after four men relieved them of their valuables on Friday in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Four men, two of them posing as policemen in plain clothes, entered a house in the wee hours of Friday and allegedly relieved the inmates of gold ornaments and cash that they had kept in the house, at Chaitanya Nagar.

The four men, who came in one car and two scooters, knocked the doors of one Chandrasekhar Raju, who is staying in a two-room quarter in the first floor of a house with his mother, at around 1.30 a.m.

According to the police two of them claimed to be police officers and had come for an enquiry pertaining to a case.

Believing them, Mr. Chandrasekhar Raju opened the front door and let them in.

The four then reportedly threatened the inmates and made good with 20 tolas of gold ornaments, including a diamond ring worth Rs. 90,000 and Rs. 50,000 in cash, comprising old and new notes.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) T. Ravi Kumar Murthy, the victim owns a fast food centre by name DFC near NAD Kotha Raod.

The robbers reportedly stayed in the house for about an hour before leaving the house.

Sources in the police say the robbers had come with a specific purpose and were searching for some documents in the house. Chandrasekhar Raju, former city president of NSUI, has been into fast food business for the last couple of years and reportedly had many debts. He is also reportedly embroiled in a couple of land deals, said sources in the police.