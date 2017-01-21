Road safety van flagged off

more-in

Transport Commissioner N. Balasubrahmanyam flagged off a publicity van on ‘road safety’ as part of the 28th Road Safety Week celebrations at the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Office here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner directed the officials to launch more vehicles both in urban and rural areas to create safety awareness among the public. He also asked them to prepare banners giving statistics of road accidents and the fatalities on the roads to sensitise the public on the issue.

He said apart from awareness, enforcement of traffic rules should also be intensified to minimise accidents. Top priority should be given to pedestrians on the roads but the unfortunate thing was that 10 % of people dying on roads were pedestrians.

Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao said one publicity vehicle each was going around in the urban and rural areas of the district. He said an audio cassette on various aspects of road safety was being played at important junctions and at shandies.

The Commissioner reviewed the various programmes taken up in the district on road safety. He directed the officials to strictly implement the helmet rule in coordination with the Police Department to achieve the target of 30% reduction in accidents.