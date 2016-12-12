Riot of colours at Young World painting competition

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: It was a riot of colours at The Hindu-Thyrocare Young World painting competition-2016 held at the Port Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

The participants let their imaginations run wild with the colours as they vied with one another to bag the top honours for nearly two hours. Some of the children, both in the Juniors and Seniors categories were dabbling with the brush for the first time at any painting competition, but they exuded confidence that they would secure a prize.

“I enjoyed participating in the competition and am expecting a prize,” said Rakesh, a pupil of 7th class at Sanskruti Global School, Parawada, even as the entries were being judged by the Head of the Department of Fine Arts of Andhra University B. Maheswara Das, at an adjacent room.

“I am participating in any painting competition for the first time. I chose the theme ‘Magic Show’ and am confident of getting a prize,” said Sai Vardhan, a 7th class pupil of Sanskruti Global School.

“My son Aryacharan, studying in 6th class at JL School at Anakapalle, is participating for the first time. He was selected in the scrutiny made by the school. It is a good gesture on the part of The Hindu to encourage young talents,” said N. Ramesh, a parent, an employee at the Govada Sugar factory.

GVMC Commissioner M. Harinarayanan, who participated as chief guest, gave away the prizes to the winners. “As a kid, I had participated in the Young World painting competition. I was a bad artist but my friends were featured in The Hindu,” he recalled, impressing upon the children to take advantage of the opportunity provided to showcase their talents.

“The paintings were good on the whole but some of the children do not seem to have understood the subject”,Mr. Das felt.

Regional General Manager of The Hindu, Vizag, TV Suresh handed over mementoes to Mr. Harinanyanan and the judge.

Senior Assistant Regional General Manager G. Srinivasa Rao and Assistant Regional Manager (circulation) Vijayarama Raju were among those who were present.