Renovated Children’s Park opened at HSL township

In its ongoing efforts to boost the morale and welfare of its employees, Hindustan Shipyard Limited has renovated the Children’s Park and two multi-storey buildings earmarked for young officers in the Shipyard Colony, Gandhigram.

The Children’s Park was inaugurated by HSL Ladies Welfare Association president Vijaya Lakshmi Sarat Babu. HSL Chairman and Managing Director Rear Admiral L.V. Sarat Babu, while inaugurating the renovated C2 and C3 blocks elaborated plans to give a new-look to Gandhigram, the township of HSL. He said the township would be converted into a modern colony by year-end.

A large number of officers, staff and Workmen as well as their family members were present. The CMD highlighted a number of projects that had been initiated and completed during the last one year since he took over for the benefit of the residents of the colony and assured that more such projects were in the anvil with an aim to transform the colony into a modern township by the year-end.

He congratulated the Colony Maintenance Department for meeting the stiff deadlines.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by a dance and musical and cultural programme conducted by the shipyard employees at the Lalitha Kala Mandir.