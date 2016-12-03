Ration shops to give commodities on credit

more-in

Commodities issued on ration card through fair price shops in December will be provided on credit. The money due to fair price shops will be transferred to the dealers’ accounts from those of card-holders in January, Joint Collector G. Srujana said in a statement.

If the accounts of card-holders were not activated by then, the government would pay to the dealers, she said. She warned of action against dealers who refused to issue commodities without payment or demanded cash, she said.

Even if the commodities were taken in a shop other than the one assigned to them money would be transferred. The government was contemplating issuing commodities on credit to dealers in the next month, she said.