Visakhapatnam: Senior BJP leader Cheruvu Ramakotaiah has been nominated member of the national board of the Employees State Insurance Corporation of India (ESIC).

Mr. Ramakotaiah is also the State BJP finance committee convenor and State office-bearer of the party and president of Builders Association of India (BAI)-Andhra Pradesh, president of Air Travellers’ Association of Andhra Pradesh (APATA).