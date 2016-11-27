RWAs to play ‘smart’ role in city projects

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Resident welfare associations (RWAs) have decided to take an active part in smart city projects and play the role of pressure groups for focus on effective solid waste management under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The decisions were taken at the fourth national conference of RWAs (NCRWAs), which concluded here on Sunday. Another significant decision at the conference was to form a federation of RWAs in Andhra Pradesh to spread the word on cleanliness all over the State.

NCRWA president Uday Shirname, convener S.P. Ravindra, general secretary K.S.R. Murthy said the newly formed federation would be in the forefront of Swachh Bharat Mission in the State. They said they also discussed the need to enrol more members in RWAs and encourage people to form RWAs and work hand-in-hand with the urban civic bodies for improving quality of life.

Participating in the discussions, United Federation of RWAs (Hyderabad) general secretary B.T. Srinivasan explained the highlights of the last three conferences.

Delegate from Kolkata Abhay Upadhaya spoke on efforts to fight for implementation of Real Estate Regulation Act and explained their role to expedite its implementation.

Giving a presentation on concept of smart cities and how they should be created with sustainable technologies to improve living conditions, Vishal Kundra, a Gurugram resident, said RWAs have to play a key role to convince authorities to take them into confidence before grounding any project aimed at improving civic life.

On solid waste management, Satish Khote from Pune narrated how RWAs in his city played a role in helping segregation of dry and wet waste. He also spoke on how revenue could be generated from waste disposal.