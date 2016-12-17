RTC specials to clear Sankranti rush

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced special buses from Hyderabad and Vijayawada to the city and back for the ensuing Sankranti festival.

In all, 115 special buses would be operated between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. from January 6 to 13 from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam via Vijayawada to reach the city on the following day. These specials are in addition to the 28 scheduled operations being operated regularly to Hyderabad, according to Regional Manager G. Sudesh Kumar.

The tickets for the special buses could be booked in advance from all APS RTC authorised agents and fare could be paid through POS machines available with the agents. Tickets can also be booked online at www.apsrtconline.in Additional special services would also be considered depending on the demand.

A total of 200 specials would be operated from the Dwaraka Bus Station (DBS) here to Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Amalapuram, Narspuram, Rajahmundry and Kakinada after the festival from January 15 to 20.