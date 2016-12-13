RTC buses to ferry air passengers

more-in

Here’s good news for air passengers going to catch flights at Visakhapatnam International Airport and those returning home to the city after alighting at the airport.

They have an alternative to shelling out a few hundred rupees to hire autorickshaws and taxis.

The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APS RTC) is running buses from the RTC Complex and Maddilapalem to the airport and back. A trial run is being conducted for the past few days and they would be operated regularly from Dec. 14. The buses would be available from the airport at 8 a.m., 8.30 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 6.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.

“There would be some AC and some Metro Express services. The fare on AC buses is fixed at Rs.70 and on Metro Express services is fixed at Rs.40. The fares may be increased, if the patronage is less,” RTC Regional Manager G. Sudesh Kumar told The Hindu on Monday.

“The RTC buses would be a hit with passengers, as a number of airlines operators coming out with early bird offers, and the average middle class travellers flying to various destinations,” opines Airport Director Vinod Sharma.

When his attention was drawn to the need for operation of buses to the outskirts of the city like Madhurawada, Mr. Sudesh Kumar said a decision was taken to get a survey done before launching buses from those places and latter pulling them out.

Beach walkers

The Regional Manager said on the directions of APS RTC Managing Director M. Malakondaiah to introduce buses for the benefit of beach walkers, a decision was taken to operate special buses from Seethammadhara, Siripuram and MVP Colony to RK Beach. The buses would be available from 5 a.m. and the return services would be available between 7 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. Similarly, special buses would be operated to the IT SEZ at Rushikonda based on the requirement of IT companies.