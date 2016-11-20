RINL gets Ispat Rajbhasha shield

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited has received Ispat Rajbhasha shield for 2014-15 and 2015-16 for effective implementation of the official language, Hindi. Ispat Rajbhasha shield is being given to public sector undertakings under Ministry of Steel for Rajbhasha implementation.

RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P. Madhusudan received the award from Union Minister of State for Steel Bishnu Deo Sai during the Hindi Advisory Committee meeting held on Saturday evening in New Delhi.

Ministry Secretary Aruna Sharma and members of the committee were present.

Latest issue of Hindi quarterly magazine of RINL ‘Sugandh’ was also released during the meeting.

A unique initiative like usage of Hindi by RINL in SAP software came up for praise at the meeting. Committee members congratulated RINL on receiving Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar for 14 times and best Hindi In-house magazine four times from the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, and six times Ispat Rajbhasha shield from the Ministry of Steel.

Mr. Madhusudan reiterated that in RINL, various activities were being undertaken to achieve the objectives beyond the specified targets and assured the committee members that the suggestions received from them would be implemented soon.

RINL Director (personnel) G.B.S. Prasad was also present. An appreciation letter was given to AGM (Rajbhasha) of RINL Lalan Kumar.