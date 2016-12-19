Puja services a click away in Vizag

more-in

If performing puja at home and getting a trained priest was once a matter of scouring through busy market places and negotiating costs with busy priests, it won’t be so this festive season. Visakhapatnam-based startup ‘Samarpayaami’ aims at simplifying this process and bringing a level of standardisation to the services offered. Founded by Siva Sankar Potnuru, the startup provides puja kits for various occasions and festivals and enables booking of priests online for ceremonies.

The idea to start an online puja services firm occurred to Siva after he saw his family members spend hours at the crowded market for ‘Varalakshmi Vratam’ only to end up paying a bomb for basic puja essentials and stale flowers. “During every festival, traders jack up the prices of flowers and puja materials. Also, people have to go to different shops to get the things and it becomes particularly tedious during festive days. I wanted to address this issue and provide a one-stop solution of high quality puja flowers and an assorted puja kit and services for people in the city,” the startup founder Siva Sankar told The Hindu. A B.Tech graduate, Siva earlier worked with a construction firm for a year, and he started Samarpayaami in August this year.

Customers of Samarpayaami can book a priest or package by buying it online (www.samarpayaami.com) or over the phone. The idea, according to Siva, is to make performing a puja more convenient, especially for customers living away from their elders. “I realised that arranging festive puja items can be cumbersome, especially when you are a nuclear family. In Vizag, there are many bachelors and nuclear families that do not have the support of their parents and elders in arranging puja essentials,” said Siva, who founded the startup with an initial investment of Rs 75,000. For a regular customer, T. Chaitanya, who manages the ‘Sree Peetham’ ashram at MVP Colony, the daily puja kits have been a boon. “They make life easier. They have ensured timely deliveries at very reasonable rates,” said Chaitanya.

The startup has a tie-up with eight priests and its puja packages range from special festive kits like Sankranti or Pongal kit, Varalakshmi Vratam, Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi, Lakshmi Narayana Swamy Vratham, among others. The cost of the puja packages and services range from Rs 99 to Rs 8,500, depending on the nature of the kit or services and the items involved. Shortly, the startup will be starting ‘naivedyam’ delivery services from Sankranti onwards. “We are right now offering puja services according to Telugu traditions. We want to expand our services to include Tamil, Kerala and North Indian style of puja as well,” added Siva.