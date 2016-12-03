Process of deploying women on Naval ships is on: ENC chief

more-in

Environment being created in this regard, he says

Navy’s endeavour is to have women on board of Naval ships and the process is on and for this to happen an environment has to be created, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command H.C.S. Bisht said here on Friday.

Most of the Air Traffic Controllers are women and to deploy women officers on board the Naval ships an environment has to be created and a separate area has to be allotted to them and two to three women officers might be sent on ships, Vice-Admiral Bisht said during a press conference on board of INS Shakti at the Naval Dockyard on the eve of Navy Day.

On locating decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat at Visakhapatnam and use it a tourist attraction, he said that the modalities are being worked out.

He had also met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravathi recently.

Regarding India’s indigenous nuclear submarine INS Arihant, which is stationed here, Vice-Admiral Bisht said trials are on and in case of a submarine more trials are needed. Only after the trials proved satisfactory the nuclear sub would be fully engaged by the Navy.

There were some issues regarding land needed for the Navy Alternate Operations Base near here and the Defence Estate Officer and the State government are tackling the same, he said.

Vice-Admiral Bisht said ENC with a strength of 30 ships is one of the largest fleets in the world. It has recently added a few ships and opened marine commandoes training centre INS Karna at Bheemli and among the events it has conducted was the International Fleet Review held during February in which navies of 50 friendly countries participated .

A powerpoint presentation was made by Capt. RS Sunil on ENC.

Flag Office Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard Rear Admiral Narayana Prasad, Commodore Commanding Submarines Commodore Pashray and Naval Officer Incharge AP Commodore Snajay Issar were present.