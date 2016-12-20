Pride of place for poem in ‘Telugu Tirunallu’

Peri Ravikumar, a scholar, conducting Telugu Vaibhavam organised by Paravasthu Padhya Peetham as part of Telugu Tirunallu in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Literary discussions, poetry recitation and song and dance programmes by students marked the second day of three-day ‘Telugu Tirunallu’, organised by the Paravastu Padyapeetham on Monday.

‘Mana Telugu’, ‘Yuvajana Vaibhavam’, ‘Pramada Vijayam’ and ‘Telugu Vaibhavam’ were organised as a part of the day-long celebration at the venue Dr B.R. Ambedkar Assembly Hall (named Dr. Mangalampalli Pranganam) of Andhra University. The programmes were designed and organised by Padypaeetham founder-president Phani Sayana Suri. In the literary programme in the morning with All India Radio director Nagasuri Venugopal in the chair, Bendalam Krishna Rao (Telugu in media), D.V. Surya Rao (translation), M.B.D. Syamala (poetry), Duppala Ravi Kumar (influence of Oriya) and Valluri Srinivas (Annamayya kritis) elaborated various aspects of the language.

Entrepreneur Surapaneni Vijay Kumar, litterateur Peri Ravi Kumar, AU Registrar V. Uma Maheswara Rao, Prof. M. Prasada Rao, Kutikuppala Surya Rao, L. Krishna Murthy and T. Saraswati Devi participated in “Telugu Vaibhavam” rendering Telugu poems. Kuchibhotla Ravisankar, Md. Ibrahim, Parupalli Kodandaramaiah and A.V.L. Narayana recited poems. Police Commissioner T. Yoganand inaugurated “Telugu Vaibhavam” in the evening.

Writer Jagaddhatri led the all-women “Pramadavanam” programme.

In the afternoon, NSS volunteers of Andhra University performed classical and folk dances and rendered poems and songs.