Police to clamp curbs on New Year revelry

The city police have imposed several restrictions to ensure smooth flow of traffic and safety of public during New Year celebrations from December 31 night to January 1.

The police have advised the organisers of New Year revelry to restrict their parties on December 31 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and the cops also asked the revellers to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol.

DCP (crime) T. Ravi Kumar Murthy said rave parties and obscene dance parties will not be allowed.

He also said hotels and party organisers should seek prior permission from the police and organisers should install CCTV cameras at strategic places and also engage sufficient private security personnel for security and traffic management at the venue. All entries to parties should be only through invitation. To have a DJ performing in a party, special permission must to be obtained from the concerned police station, , the DCP added.

Liquor should not be served at hotels and guest houses without valid license from the excise department and the party organisers should obtain permission from various departments, he said.

Mr. Ravi Murthy said drive against drunk driving will be strictly enforced and about 50 teams will be deployed to keep an eye on drivers, bike racers and other traffic violators with advanced breath analyzers and video cameras at select places in the city.

A strong force of 1,200 police personnel along with a few armed men would keep a vigil, he said.

“We do not intend to spoil the spirit of New Year celebration, but we would take strong action against if one crosses the limits,” said Mr. Murthy.

Beach Road to be closed for traffic

Estimating that around five lakh people will gather on the Beach Road, the 2.5-km stretch between Coastal Battery and Park Hotel will be closed for traffic from 10 pm. of December 31 to 4 a.m. of January 1, 2017.