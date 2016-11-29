Police sports meet off to a colourful start

Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa handing over the torch to the police personnel at the inaugural of the All India Police Volleyball Cluster Championship in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (Right) AP 16 Battalion police showcasing dare-devil feats on a bike. — | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

The 65th All India Police Volleyball Cluster Championship was off to a colourful start with policemen from across the country staging a smart march-past and the 16th AP Battalion giving a scintillating acrobatic display on bikes and jeeps, at the Port stadium here on Monday.

The city will host four events such as volleyball, basketball, handball and yoga, as part of the volleyball cluster and about 2,500 policemen and policewomen from all the States and Union Territories and from paramilitary forces such as CRPF, CISF, ITBP, BSF, SSB, RPF, NDRF, Assam Rifles and National Police Academy, will be taking part in the five-day event.

Inaugurating the event, Home Minister N. Chinarajappa said sport was a unifying factor and police forces across the States should use such opportunities to strengthen the cooperation, which is the need of the hour.

He also highlighted that more women should be recruited into the force and they should take up more sporting activity.

R.K. Meena IGP (Sports) of Andhra Pradesh said that yoga was introduced for the first time as a competitive event. For the first time about 300 policewomen would be participating in the games.

DGP of AP N. Sambasiva Rao congratulated the City Police for organising the games at a very short notice.

“Due to uncertainties in the border and some developments in the State, we were not sure of hosting the games, but the city police team has done a good job in organising the event,” he said.

He also heaped praises on the AP Police for effectively tackling the Maoist menace. “We have been recognised as a State that has the best anti-Maoist force and effectively tackling them. Our case was discussed at the recent all-India DGP meet,” he said.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao said the police and paramilitary forces across the country have produced international players and urged the players to compete in true spirit of the game.

The highlight of the opening ceremony was scintillating display of acrobatics on bikes and jeeps by the 26-member team from the 16th Battalion of AP.

Led by commandant Surya Chandra, the team displayed their prowess on bikes and four-wheel drives.

The team exhibited raw courage, control over their body, mind and vehicle and showcased some dynamic stunts that had even the senior police officers sitting on the edge of their seats.

Impressed by their show, Mr. Chinarajappa announced a prize money of Rs. 1.11 lakh for the team.

The other highlight was the display of prowess of yoga by Ratneswar Neog from the Assam police contingent.

The Limca Book record holder pulled a 32-seater van with his hair. He has the record of pulling a 32-tonne wagon with his hair.

Prince, a dance team, comprising municipal workers from Bhubaneswar, danced to the tune of Vande Mataram.

The volleyball competition is being held at Port indoor stadium, handball at the GVMC stadium, yoga at the Andhra University Yoga Village and basketball at AU, GITAM University, Sri Prakash School and ZPP High School at Chandrampalem.