Police solve mystery surrounding hoax mail, arrest techie

more-in

While the entire city was celebrating the New Year on January 1, the city police spent a sleepless night, as they were busy sanitising a software company on Hill No.2 at Rushikonda after they received a call from company officials that someone had placed a bomb inside the premises.

The city police received the call from T. Subrahmanya Varma, Director of the Clove Technologies Private Limited, that he had received a mail from an unknown person that a bomb has been placed somewhere inside the company premises and the email sender demanded a payment of Rs. 1 crore to tell the location and defuse it.

“We received the call around 8.44 p.m. and sent a bomb squad to detect the bomb. And only after sanitising the entire area for over six hours we gave a clearance,” said DCP (Law and Order) Naveen Gulati.

But the mystery of the email was solved on Thursday with the arrest of N. Sai Vamsi, employee of the organisation.

According to the DCP, the accused was addicted to vices and to fulfil his desires he had made debts to the tune of over Rs. 5 lakh. To repay the amount he hatched a plan and sent the mail to the director.

“The accused sent the mail from an Internet Centre in Maddilapalem. We traced the IP address and since the Net centre did not have any CC TV, we checked the register where the accused mobile number was registered. Based on that clue we investigated and zeroed in on him and he confessed to have sent that mail,” he said.

The accused was booked under IPC Section 387 and Section 66 of IT Act.