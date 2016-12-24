Plea to name airport after Simhadri Appanna

more-in

Sri Simhadri Appanna Prachara Samithi of Madhavadhara met the Airport Director Vinod Sharma and submitted a memorandum to him seeking the naming of the proposed International Airport at Bhogapuram near Visakhapatnam as ‘Simhadri Appanna International Airport’.

The Airport Director assured the samithi members that he would send the representation to the higher authorities. Samithi members S. Narayana Swamy, S. Dhanunjaya Swamy, GV Ramana, Pedada Sattibabu, N. Ravi and S. Chanti were among those who met him.

‘Simhadri Appanna’ is the popular name of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, the presiding deity of Simhachalam in Visakhapartnam.

The samithi had organised an SMS campaign in the past sending SMS s to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and the Union Minister for Civil Aviation in this regard.

Praja Spandana president CS Rao and in charge Coordinator of the New Gandhi Studies Centre A.B.V.S. Ranga Rao are supporting the samithi campaign.