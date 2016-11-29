Pilot project to use plastic waste for city roads

more-in

Works will be taken up within 15 days, say officials

For effective disposal of plastic waste generated in the city and for utilising it productively, the GVMC has worked out a plan for using it in laying roads. In a pilot project in five zones, 11 roads will be taken up.

In laying of 1 km road a tonne of tar can be saved using plastic and it cuts down cost by Rs.300 a cubic meter.

However, more than the saving in cost it is about using waste plastic and disposing it in view of its non-biodegradable nature, says Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan.

It’s a proven technology and roads have been laid using it in Hyderabad and Chennai, Mr. Hari Narayanan told The Hindu.

It is also mandatory under the ‘Swachh Bharat Survekshan’ to use 7 per cent of plastic in laying roads, he said.

The plastic will be purchased from traders in plastic waste material by the contractor. There is a process for mixing the plastic and it has to be done at the time of making bitumen tar. The plastic is pulverised and mixed in tar while laying the road.

Mixing of plastic also prevents forming of potholes and water subsequently damaging the roads, officials said.

Works will be launched in 15 days. A total of about 4.5 km of roads will be laid in Zone II, III, V, VI and Anakapalle at an estimated cost of Rs.1.3 crore. The final cost is being worked out, it is learnt.

The city generates 1,150 tonnes of waste a day and of that 8 per cent comprises plastic, officials estimate. While 7 per cent of the waste is plastic material, 1 per cent is carry bags widely used by small shops and vendors.