Pick your choice at handloom expo

Kora cotton saris from Coimbatore, organic cotton saris from Salem and Manamedu, and tie-and-dye saris from Chinnalapatti have been put up on display at the week-long Sankranti handloom exhibition-cum-sale that started off on Wednesday at Swami Vivekananda Kalyanamandapam, Nakkavanipalem, in the city.

Presented by Co-Optex showroom, the exhibition that stacked several handloom and powerloom products consists of a wide range of cotton, silk and silk cotton saris in a variety of shades.

Apart from the Silk Mark quality assurance tag, silk saris come with another label that contains the details and a photograph of the weaver along with the natural dyes used for the ensemble. Handloom and linen shirts for men, bed linen, bath towels and quilts neatly packed in a pouch form a part of the new arrivals. Those who are price-conscious, a range of powerloom products provides a better option. ‘Mappilai’ sets have been stacked to get wrapped up as a gift to son-in-law who would pay a visit to their in-laws house to celebrate ‘pedda panduga’. For handloom lovers who are hard-pressed for time, the online portal www.cooptex.com offers a collection of weaves. A discount of 30 per cent on handloom products and 20 per cent on powerloom items can be availed at the venue.

The fourth edition of the exhibition, inaugurated by GVMC Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan, will remain open till January 3 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.