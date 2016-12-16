Philately expo from today

more-in

Visakhapatnam: The Department of Posts will organise a two-day district-level philately exhibition at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Society from Friday.

The expo aims to infuse interest among people, youth in particular, to consider stamp collection as a hobby and gain knowledge.

Philately enthusiasts will display a collection of stamps at the venue. The inaugural function of the two-day fair will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday and it will conclude at 4 p.m. on Saturday.