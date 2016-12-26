Paytm entry likely to attract investments

more-in

The launching of business development centre by India’s largest mobile commerce platform Paytm in Visakhapatnam will be a shot in the arm in bringing more investments in digital transformation post-demonetisation.

With surge in e-wallets and online payments for achieving a cashless economy, Paytm business development centre, which will be housed in the FinTech Tower at Rushikonda has big plans for Andhra Pradesh. “We are expecting more investments to promote digital technologies,” Software Technology Parks of India Joint Director M.P. Dubey said.

According to Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, they have witnessed a significant rise in their clientele in AP and Telangana after demonetisation. Paytm wants to scale up efficiency in client-servicing and providing security features.

Paytm will initially provide employment opportunity to 200 in Visakhapatnam and 100 in Vijayawada. It would start another business development centre at Vijayawada-Amaravati region, State IT Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy told The Hindu during his recent visit to the city. In the next three years, Paytm will provide employment to 5,000 across the State.

Largest investor

Among four startups that launched their operations at FinTech Tower, Paytm is the largest investor. Patym website says it has 100 million registered users receiving 60 million orders per month. At the inaugural of FinTech Tower by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Sharma had said they were expecting a quantum jump in digital wallet users following the initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Digital India.

The FinTech Tower has built-up space for one lakh sft with a provision to increase it further.