Parties hold protest demos demanding special status

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy and other leaders being arrested while on their way to the Beach Road to agitate for Special Category Status in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and other leaders were arrested while on their way to the Beach Road to protest on the Special Category Status (SCS) on Friday evening.

Along with him the party State assistant secretary J.V. Satanarayana Murthy, district secretary A.J. Stalin and city secretary Markandeyulu and women protesters who were going to the Beach Road were arrested at the Jail Road Junction.

Till late in the evening, Mr. Ramakrishna and 17 others were detained at the Two Town police station.

“The Police have booked a case for agitating for special category status voicing the demand of the people. We stayed put at the station demanding unconditional release,” Mr. Ramakrishna told The Hindu.

Mr. Ramakrishna, who led a protest at the Gandhi statue, deplored the suppression of struggle for SCS and recalled that the Chief Minister who demanded the status for ten years was in position to press the Prime Minister for it now.

He wondered why seasoned leaders like Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Venkaiah Naidu demanded SCS for 10 years if there was no benefit from the SCS.

Union Minister Sujana Chowdary who belittled the SCS movement owed an apology to the people of the State, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

YSRC leaders held

YSRC district president Gudivada Amarnath and 40 others were held for going on a “rasta roko” on the national highway at Anakapalle.

Former MLA Tynala Vijay Kumar and party men protested at Akkayyapalem and former corporator Nagi Reddy at Gajuwaka.

YSRC called for State-wide protest against the treatment meted out to Leader of Opposition Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy at the airport in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Arrests flayed

CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham condemned the arrests on Friday in protest against the crackdown on protests on Thursday.

While protests took place at about 20 places, 40 partymen were arrested at Araku and 25 at Anakapalle, he said.