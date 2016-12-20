Parliamentary panel pats officials

more-in

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development expressed satisfaction at the implementation of Central schemes in the district. They commended officials particularly for the efforts in construction of roads to villages, water supply and sanitation.

The team led by P. Venugopal, toured Pendurthi, Anantagiri and Araku mandals and reviewed implementation of works taken up by the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and water supply and sanitation schemes, taken up under central government-sponsored schemes. Narsapur MP Gokaraju Gangaraju, Telangana MP Balka Suman and seven others were in the team.

The team visited the Kasipatnam village in Anantagiri mandal, which was declared an open defecation-free village. They were welcomed by tribals with Dhimsa dance. They also appreciated the villagers for making their village liquor-free. They interacted with the tribal people to know how the officials had succeeded to wean them away from the habit of liquor consumption.

The team members advised the villagers to educate their children well and contribute to their growth. They also inspected the P.W.S. schemes, working with solar power, in the same village. Later, they inspected the water supply scheme functioning with hydraulic power at the Anantagiri mandal headquarters.

They visited the coffee plantations at Pedagangudi of Sunkarimetta panchayat in Anantagiri mandal and asked the tribal people and the officials about the impact of coffee on the economic condition of the villagers.