Paddy purchase centres to be opened

Paddy purchase centres through “Velugu” associations and primary agricultural credit societies will be opened in the district and the location will be based on yield and real time data through e-Vyavasayam app, Joint Collector G. Srujana has said.

At a meeting with millers and officials, she said for every two to three villages a centre would be set up and sent to the rice mills nearby.

Cashless transactions should be carried out and records maintained online, she said.

Assistant Collector Saikant Varma, District Supply Officer (Rural) Anand Kumar and District Manager, Civil Supplies, Pratap Reddy participated.