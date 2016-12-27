Overwhelming response to Araku special passenger

more-in

The special passenger train (no.08511/12) between Visakhapatnam-Araku-Visakhapatnam has turned out to be a big hit with tourists and the holiday crowd on Dec. 24 and 25. Thankfully, this time the officials made repeated announcements on the public address system at the railway station on the availability of the Araku special, unlike on Jan 2 and 3 this year, when they failed to make proper announcements, which had resulted in the first two trips not getting the desired response.

The officials had made arrangements to make repeated announcements on the availability of the Araku special and the platform number, following a spate of complaints from passengers, which led to the train getting overwhelming response during the next week.

There will be two more Araku specials on Dec 31 and Jan 1. Rail users demand that the Araku special should be operated on a regular basis hereafter as the idle rake of Visakhapatnam-Koraput could be utilised gainfully for the benefit of tourists.

The introduction of the Double Decker Express between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati (or Vijayawada), which has been hanging fire for over a year now, will be flagged off by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at Tirupati on Dec. 30.

Though the trial run of the Double Decker train was conducted in June this year, it could not be started so far, reportedly due to lack of coordination between the different railway zones.

The tri-weekly super fast Double Decker express (22708/22707) has been welcomed by rail users on social media. The AC chair car with large glass windows has chairs in the upper and lower decks, with a few in the middle deck also. The upper deck provides an excellent elevated view from the wide glass windows, while the lower deck also provides a good view from the platform level. A single DD coach can accommodate 125 passengers and the 10-coach train can move 1,250 passengers. Train No. 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati DD SF express will leave Vizag at 10.25 p.m. and reach Tirupati at 11.35 a.m. the next morning. Passengers opine that the train should leave Visakhapatnam a few hours early to reach Tirupati by 8 a.m. so that devotees visiting Tirumala can reach the temple early in the day.

(Reporting By B. Madhu Gopal)