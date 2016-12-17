Over 25,000 students turn up for job fair

Job aspirants filling up the forms at the mega job fair organised by AP government, Andhra University and Millennium Software Solutions at Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

Andhra University wore a festive look on Friday. On one side there was the beginning of the Indian Pharmacy Congress and an International Conference organised by the Department of Marine Living Resources, and on the other side there was the inauguration of a two-day mega job fair organised as part of the ongoing Digital Summit-2016.

Over 25,000 young graduates reportedly attended the job fair that was held in the Convocation Hall and in the Engineering College.

About 59 companies, which included BPOs, software companies, production houses and services industries pitching up tents, and the activity was at feverish pitch on the campus.

The job fair was organised by Andhra University in collaboration with government of Andhra Pradesh and Millennium Software Solutions.

For Anvish, B.Sc graduate, this was the opportunity that he was looking for. “Many companies have come and the opportunities are varied. It is not just for software professionals. There are openings even for B. Com graduates,” he said.

Explaining the process of recruitment, Sridhar Reddy of Millennium Software Solutions said, “The aspirants had to first register at our website and select the job profile and companies. Based on that info we have provided the slot and time of interview.”

According to Mr. Sridhar, BPOs included companies such as HSBC, Patro and Concentrix and HSBC.

Mr. Sridhar told The Hindu that HSBC alone interviewed over 1800 aspirants and short-listed about 700 candidates for the final round to be held on Saturday.

Among the software companies, Miracle Software employed about 48 HR personnel to screen about 5,000 job aspirants and short-listed about 700 candidates.

“The software company has already given offer letters to 282 candidates and another 500 will be given on Saturday,” said Mr. Sridhar Reddy.

This apart, Yellamanchili Software interviewed 2,000 candidates, short-listed 500 and offer letters were given to about 50.

According to Mr. Sridhar about 35,000 registered, around 25,000 attended, over 5,000 candidates were short-listed and 1,250 candidates were given offer letters.

A number of reputed firms such as HDFC Life, Mylan Labs, Chegg India, and Trimex Sands are participating in the two-day fair.

‘Communication skills lacking’

Talking to The Hindu, CEO and President of Miracle Software said, “I was overwhelmed to see the turnout, but was disappointed with the final outcome. Most of the candidates lacked basic communication skills.

And many did not come prepared with their technical skills. Opportunity is huge, but it has to be en-cashed. Of the 25,000 who had come only 1250 were selected, which is about 5 per cent. This is a dismal figure and young Vizagites need to have a re-look, if they want to compete in the global market.”

The mega job fair was inaugurated by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to the gathering he said the government will hold more such mega job melas in the future and some of the offer letters will be handed over to the candidates by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday during the AU Alumni Meet celebrations.