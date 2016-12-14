Over 1,000 jobs up for grabs at two-day mela

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Over 30,000 youths have registered for participation in the mega job mela being held at Andhra University for jobs in IT sector on December 16 and 17.

Over 1,000 jobs are available. The mela will be conducted at AU Engineering College grounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any graduate or post-graduate can appear.

Millennium Software Solutions is conducting the mela in association with Andhra University and Miracle Software Systems.

In all, 57 companies have confirmed their participation till date, according to the organisers. The mela is part of digital summit being conducted by Miracle Software Systems.

One can obtain details by visiting http://millenniumsoftsol.com/jobfair/index-new.php or http://www.miraclesoft.com/digitalsummit/jobfair/job_fair.php.

For further details contact Millennium’s Sridhar Reddy on 9848170439 or Jyothsna 9248753098 or Miracle’s Ramesh on 9912933348.