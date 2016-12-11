Organic waste converters to be installed at rytu bazaars

Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayana listens to a presentation on organic waste converters by Aruna Sekhar at a meeting with resident welfare associations and bulk waste generators in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Beginning with a resident welfare association in each of the 72 wards, GVMC will implement separation of waste into dry and wet as a pilot to its efforts to turn waste into organic compost.

To demonstrate the efficacy of the organic waste converters (OWC), GVMC will install them at six rytu bazaars and at Poorna Market, Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan said. Tenders have already been called.

Since it was difficult to involve all the 5 lakh households at one time, in phases all the areas would be involved with the objective of taking it to all the households in six months to one year, he told a meeting of RWAs and bulk waste generators. The pilot proejct will begin from December 15.

No subsidy

Replying to queries, he said no subsidy would be given by GVMC for running converters. Support in other forms like common stocking points and marketing can be explored.

The Ministries of Environment and Fertilizers have identified nodal agencies for each State and Nagarjuna Fertilisers was the agency for Andhra Pradesh.

“We will facilitate end-use by providing marketing linkage,” Mr. Hari Narayanansaid.

He appealed to citizens to work hand in hand with the corporation in solid waste management as the city had to compete with 500 other cities and towns in the Swachh Bharat Survekshan that would be taken up from January 4 to 11.

Explaining the working of OWC, Aruna Sekhar, representing Excel Industries, said the waste converters come in capacities from 100 kg to four tonnes costing from Rs.2.5 lakh to Rs.11 lakh. Installing in a space of 100 sft 100 kg wet garbage can be converted into 35 kg of compost in 15 minutes by adding natural bacteria, and sanitizer to prevent odour. After curing in crates it can be sold as compost. Kitchen-shredders cost Rs.75,000 with compost can be made in 15 days

For each machine 40 per cent subsidy is given through NABARD and for each tonne of compost Rs.1,500 subsidy is given by the Central government and Rs.1,000 by Swachh Andhra Corporation.

More than 2,500 machines were working all over the country, including at Mahakali temple at Ujjain, she said adding the OWC was successfully used at Siddipeta and would be installed at Rajendranagar and Uppal. Even RWAs can install them. Ratnalata, representative of an NGO involved in green initiative, made a presentation on Kamba compost-making.

Water and Sanitation for Urban Poor Advisory City Project Manager Uday Singh Gautam said while only one company made the machines eight years ago now eight companies were making it.

Hoteliers’ Association president T. Satyanarayana expressed readiness to install OWCs. Chief Medical Officer Hemant Kumar participated.