Opportunity to have a glimpse of rare stamps, coins

Stamps that depict the evolution of public transport system, endangered species of birds and animals, enchanting images of classical dance forms and ancient temples along with a host of emperors and celebrities form part of the two-day district-level philately exhibition presented by the Department of Posts here on Friday. From the pictures of world’s rarest postage stamp British Guiana 1c magenta to the first adhesive one Penny Black stamp and the first triangular stamp Cape of Good Hope, the venue provided an opportunity for visitors to browse through a range of collection. Students, numismatists and philatelists felt that the platform gave them a chance to exhibit some of the rare coins and stamps accumulated over the years. Those who were part of the Numismatic and Philatelic Society said they worked on various themes for the purpose. “For instance, I chose freedom struggle as my theme. The collection depicts stamps that were in circulation from pre-Independence to post-Independence era,” said T.V. Ramakrishna, mechanical engineer, adding that his daughters too developed a soft spot for the time-tested hobby like him.

Giving tips to maintain the stamp collection, K. Ravi, Viziangaram-based philatelist, said one should open the folders and stock books that consist of stamps during summer. “The stamps have to be kept in an airy and dry place,” he said. “Certain stamps capture some of the rarest moments. The hobby helps one explore various aspects such as history, heritage and arts and widen their horizon,” said retired professor and philatelist G.K. Subrahmanyam

Postmaster General of Visakhapatnam Region T.M. Sreelatha unveiled the book ‘Introduction to Philately’ brought out by the department. The philately exhibition will be open at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Society from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday followed by a valedictory function.