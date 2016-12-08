One stop home for gardening solutions

more-in

When Cyclone Hudhud flattened 350 plants at Ravipati Kumuda’s residence two years ago, she felt helpless that she could save only one of them.

Though it took quite a while for her to come to terms with the loss, she breathed life into her entrepreneurial skills by launching ‘Green Twigs’.

With an initial capital investment of just Rs. 5,000, she gave wings to her plant retail venture that provides a one-stop solution to gardening and landscaping needs. Today, her home-cum-green world is a place where over 2,000 ornamental, medicinal and flowering plants have been housed.

Kumuda decided to be a full-time entrepreneur, bidding adieu to her tutorial centre wherein she used to teach communication skills and provide campus recruitment training to students. “The green canopy that the city once boasted disappeared after the cyclone. My primary focus is not just to do my bit to bring back the lost green cover but to provide a range of gardening solutions and offer tips to maintain the greens healthy,” says Ms. Kumuda who completed M. Pharmacy in Andhra University.

Her love for plants started pretty early in her life and being a pharmacy student fuelled her passion. With her mother Uma Devi supporting her endeavour, Kumuda expanded her reach. “Besides landscaping, I provide an array of services to those who want to create a green corner in their kitchen, terrace, balcony or backyard. The venture is quite lucrative and I earn approximately Rs.3 lakh a month,” shares Ms. Kumuda, explaining that people are keen on creating a green corner that involves less maintenance. She says there has been a growing interest among people to invest in medicinal plants and air purifiers. “There is a major shift in the requirement of plants these days. Areca palm, mother-in-law’s tongue, peppermint, spearmint, aloe vera and lemongrass are in great demand these days,” she said. From garden tools to miniature garden accessories, ceramic pots to glass pots, organic manure, flowering cacti to succulent varieties and plants that have therapeutic values, her residence-cum-outlet is a destination that caters to diverse gardening needs and much beyond.