One more dies in tribal hamlet

A three-year old girl, the younger sister of the three boys of Baliaguda hamlet in Dumbriguda mandal who died recently reportedly due to food poisoning, too succumbed at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment. The girl was found sick by a medical team that went to the village following the death of Sekhar (10) and Sattibabu (8) in the village on December 2 and Simhadri (6) at King George Hospital here on Decemebr 3. The boys are sons of Pangi Someswara Rao.

DMHO J. Sarojini said that contamination of water and sanitation might not be the reason for the deaths. The children might have consumed a poisonous plant or weed in the forest area.