One hundred years & still counting

Standing tall in any business for 100 years is no mean achievement. And when it comes to the business of selling books at a time when online sales and Kindle are making strong inroads, it is all the more difficult.

But Gupta Brothers, a household name, especially among the old timers of the city, has done it.

The reins of selling books and stationery are in the hands of the third generation and the fourth is gearing up to take over.

One reason for its survival is said to be its strong foundation laid by its founder some time in December 1916. It was in the winter of 1916, when the country was reeling under the colonial rule, that a school master and staunch Gandhian decided to set up a book store to serve the needs of the young and the old in the city.

V. Jagannadha Gupta, popularly called V.J. Gupta, a botany teacher in the CBM High School, set up the book store opposite the Reading Room in the Old Town area along with his brothers V.V.R. Durga Rao and V. Balakrishna Rao.

Though he started the book store, he rarely spent his time at the shop. He left the operations to his brothers and sons V.G.K. Gupta and V.R. Gupta, as he was more into the freedom struggle, said his grandson V. Jagannadha Gupta, named after him.

Love for books

V.J. Gupta was a member of the Madras Legislature, Member of the first Parliament between 1950-52, and a member of the Constituent Assembly.

Nationalism and love for books were what drove him to start the business, said his grandson.

During the Second World War, due to the Japanese aggression and bombing of the city, the shop was shifted to Vizianagaram in 1941 for five years. Back to the city, it has never looked back since.

“From One Town, we moved to the Jagabamba area and from there to the present Dwarakanagar,” said Mr. Jagannadha Gupta.

Gupta Brothers will celebrate the completion of 100 years on January 4.