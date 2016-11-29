Oil majors hold onshore security coordination meet

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: The onshore security coordination meeting was held here on Tuesday to discuss and review the security measures in the port city, especially keeping the vital installations in focus.

The meeting was organised by the oil majors such as ONGC, IOC, HPCL and BPCL, and chaired by the Director General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao and was attended by top officials of the oil companies, police, Coast Guard and Navy.

A number of issues such as the standard operating procedures, scaling up of the security and emergency response time was discussed during the meeting. Threat of cross-border terrorism, especially attacks from the sea, and movement of Left wing extremists were also discussed.

It is learnt that the oil companies have assured to fund the State government in the setting up of a training facility for the Marine Police.

Senior police officers, including IG Coastal Security Police Suryaprakash Rao, IG (North Coastal Region) Kumar Viswajeet, DIG Visakhapatnam (range) Ch. Srikanth, Commissioner of Police (Visakhapatnam) T. Yoganand, Collector Pravin Kumar and senior officers from Coast Guard and Navy were present.